Homeless camping
Under a homeless camping ordinance, people could only sleep on sidewalks if 6 feet of space can be maintained.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A camping ordinance that details places the homeless can and cannot sleep outdoors will go back before the City Council on Monday, with adoption expected in the coming weeks.

The ordinance gives the city a way to regulate illegal camping on public property after federal court rulings and state legislation prohibited enforcement in jurisdictions without adequate shelter spaces.

A new ordinance will detail places the homeless can and cannot sleep outdoors.

