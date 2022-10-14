A camping ordinance that details places the homeless can and cannot sleep outdoors will go back before the City Council on Monday, with adoption expected in the coming weeks.
The ordinance gives the city a way to regulate illegal camping on public property after federal court rulings and state legislation prohibited enforcement in jurisdictions without adequate shelter spaces.
For those jurisdictions that do not have adequate shelter space, like Astoria, there is an option to detail the time, place and manner people can sleep outdoors so camping can be enforced everywhere else.
The City Council established the time and manner provisions in June, but chose to allot more time to complete the place component.
A draft outlining places people can sleep was presented to the council in July, and the version that will be discussed on Monday for a first reading has not substantially changed.
Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said bringing the ordinance back to the council for approval was delayed by other business.
He said that while it is time to bring the issue to a close, it will continue to be a work in progress.
"I think as time goes on new challenges will present themselves or new opportunities, and we're going to have to probably just be nimble and address them as they come up," Benoit said. "Nothing's perfect. I don't think this is the answer to Astoria's challenge with houseless individuals, but it's a start."
Former Police Chief Geoff Spalding, who moved into a temporary, part-time role since retiring, has taken the lead on crafting the ordinance.
The new laws require the ordinance to be objectively reasonable, Spalding said, and it must take into account details such as proximity for a person to get to and from services and other necessities.
The time and manner provisions set by the City Council this summer allow people to set up temporary camps overnight from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. with bedrolls or sleeping bags, tarps, or small tents.
The draft outlining places people can sleep has two components: camping on public property and camping on private property.
The vast majority of the city is off limits.
People would be prohibited from sleeping at parks, city owned and maintained parking lots, public restrooms, residential zones and areas underneath roads or bridges that are not open to the public.
Camping would be allowed on public rights of way in commercial areas, which the city has outlined in a map.
People could only sleep on sidewalks if 6 feet of space can be maintained. At least 10 feet of distance would have to be maintained from building entrances and stairwells.
After adoption, places could be added or removed from the exclusion list with City Council approval.
The component that deals with camping on private property could allow a regulated camping program.
The program would allow camping in parking lots of churches, nonprofits and businesses, and potentially in vacant or abandoned commercial or industrial properties.
The property owner would have to provide sanitary facilities, garbage services and storage areas and would not be able to collect payment.
Up to six people in three vehicles or tents in any combination could sleep on the property.
The draft includes safeguards, including an appeal process and the ability for the property owner and city manager to revoke permissions.
A process would be put in place for property owners to notify the city if they choose to participate in the program.
When the ordinance is adopted, Spalding said there are plans in place to communicate the changes with the homeless population and social services agencies.