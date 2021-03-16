The Astoria City Council on Monday approved an auto-detailing business on 34th Street after neighbors appealed over noise and traffic concerns.
Will Gutierrez, who runs Vanguard Auto Detailing, had initially been denied by city staff to operate out of his Uppertown garage. Staff later recommended approval after Gutierrez agreed to limit his business to three customers per week, work inside a closed garage and operate between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. He also switched from gas to electric equipment to limit noise.
On city staff's recommendation, the Planning Commission approved his home occupation.
But Seattle resident Sara Orr and her brother, Stephen Fulton, who lives in a home across 34th Street owned by the family’s trust, appealed the approval, along with next-door neighbor Don Heiner. The neighbors argued that there was still noise from Gutierrez’s garage in violation of home occupation ordinances, and that auto detailing should be included in auto repair businesses prohibited from residential areas. They also argued that limiting customers, and not vehicles, provided a loophole that could significantly increase traffic on the dead-end gravel street.
“On Feb. 28 at 4 p.m., I was sitting in my living room, and I heard a car being power-washed in front the garage … loud (and) clear,” Fulton said. “I could hear it inside of my home. That said, my sister and I have proposed we can live with this, if we’re sure that it’s three cars a week.”
Gutierrez agreed to the change in language to limit customer vehicles, pleading with the city to adopt language clear enough to stop what he described as continual harassment by Fulton.
“If you guys do this, I don’t want to have any more issues with him,” Gutierrez said. “… I don’t want him taking any more pictures of me, recording me and just constantly doing this on a daily basis. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of turning around and seeing him down at the property line.”
While approving Gutierrez’s business, the City Council broached the possibility of limiting future auto-detailing businesses in residential areas. City Councilor Joan Herman said she appreciated the deal struck in Gutierrez's case, but that the development code likely intended to prohibit such businesses and should be clarified more around service on automobiles, appliances and other large equipment.
“I think, going forward, it would be more clear to include as a prohibited business a detailing business,” Herman said. “Mr. Gutierrez’s business is safe. It’s in, so that’s not an issue. But … I kind of think that was the intent of the development code.”