Parklet
A parklet outside of Street 14 Cafe was declared a nuisance by the city.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

What goes up must come down.

A covered parklet complete with chairs and a bar top that was built over a parking space next to the Street 14 Cafe downtown on Saturday has been declared a nuisance. At a meeting Monday night, the Astoria City Council said it was not authorized by the city and needs to be taken down.

The owner of Street 14 Cafe defied city officials as the structure was being built on Saturday.
One city councilor wants to see tougher restrictions on parklets.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

