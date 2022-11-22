The City Council has appointed Jonah Dart-McLean, Astoria's parks and recreation director, as interim city manager.
Paul Benoit, who has served in the interim role since July, will step down on Nov. 30. Scott Spence, the city manager in Lacey, Washington, is expected to begin as the new city manager by Jan. 2.
The City Council turned to Dart-McLean, who has been with the city for eight years, to lead during the gap.
During a City Council meeting on Monday, Benoit, who recommended Dart-McLean for the role, said he has been meeting with the director over the last few months in preparation for the position.
"I can tell you he is ready, he's willing and he's able to do this job," Benoit said. "And I'm confident that he'll do a great job."
City councilors thanked Dart-McLean for stepping up.
"I wish you a quiet December, but I know also that you have the ability to manage the city on an even keel," Mayor Bruce Jones said. "Great working relations with your staffs and your other highly competent department heads across the city to tackle whatever comes your way."
Dart-McLean, who has held jobs at the parks department as grounds coordinator and parks maintenance supervisor, was promoted to director in 2020.
"I appreciate the opportunity to step into the interim role and I look forward to assisting my talented colleagues and the City Council as we keep things moving forward through December and prepare for Scott Spence’s arrival in January," he said in a statement.
On Monday, the council also thanked Benoit for his service.
Benoit helped the city recruit a new city manager to replace Brett Estes, who stepped down in July after accepting a job with the state.
He has also helped wrap up major projects, including the city's homeless camping ordinance, the adoption of development code changes to encourage housing and the passage of an $8 million bond measure in November to renovate the Astoria Library.
Jones said he knew Benoit would help provide a steady hand and keep initiatives moving.
Aside from helping complete key projects, Jones said the former city manager went above and beyond to proactively look for ways to improve structure and processes.
"Knowing that you wouldn't be here to see things through, you've taken a fresh look at the way we do business, and you've initiated a number of improvements and just given good advice," the mayor said.
"What could have been just a sort of, 'don't rock the boat' six months has been a really dynamic and successful six months between the council and you working together. And I'm really pleased with how this last six months of our tenure has unfolded."