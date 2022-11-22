The City Council has appointed Jonah Dart-McLean, Astoria's parks and recreation director, as interim city manager.

Paul Benoit, who has served in the interim role since July, will step down on Nov. 30. Scott Spence, the city manager in Lacey, Washington, is expected to begin as the new city manager by Jan. 2.

Astoria City Hall
A new city manager is expected to start by January.

