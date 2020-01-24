Astoria is preparing to roll out a revamped parks scholarship program depleted by heavy demand and inefficiencies.
The Parks and Recreation Department and Community Foundation, city and local businesses have partnered for the past several years on fundraisers to support scholarships for lower-income residents to access health and wellness programs. Chief among them is Run on the River, a race cosponsored by Buoy Beer Co. that last year netted around $26,000.
Scholarships went to anyone financially eligible who applied. But over the past several years, the annual cost of the scholarships ballooned from $6,000 to $46,000, said Gad Perez, the foundation's secretary. The program was further overwhelmed during the federal government shutdown a year ago, when many U.S. Coast Guard families utilized the free passes, although nobody regrets helping them out, she said.
“We’re looking for ways to make it sustainable into the future,” Perez said.
By August, the city had put scholarships on hold while looking for a more realistic funding and award model. The city hopes to debut a scaled-back scholarship program by the end of February, after approval by the City Council, with a more sustainable $16,000 a year committed by the foundation, said Brianna Bowker, the city’s recreation director.
People applying for scholarships used to get three-month passes, most of them for the Astoria Aquatic Center. But many scholarship recipients weren’t utilizing the facility enough to warrant the price, Bowker said. The new scholarship program instead funds daily visits up to the price of a three-month pass, she said.
The average user of scholarships visits six to eight times in a three-month period, Perez said. She has been crunching the numbers and formulating a discounted pass price for scholarship-eligible residents to help stretch the foundation’s funds further.
Many aquatic center passes have been used for access to the building's showers. Providing a pass specifically for shower privileges is difficult with their access to the entire aquatic center. Segregating pass-holders also puts city staff in the untenable position of judging people who come in to use the aquatic center, Perez said.
“I’ve seen, working for parks, that people want to blame the homeless for scholarships running out,” she said. “That’s not what the numbers say. People just aren’t making enough money.”
The parks department has canceled Parks After Dark, an after-hours summer movie and activity series started in 2015 to support the scholarships. Jim Holen, an Astoria Parks Board member, said a cost-benefit analysis showed a weak return from the fundraiser compared to the staffing and effort needed to put it on. The city still holds free family movie nights at Fred Lindstrom Memorial Park each Wednesday in August.
The parks department has also canceled the annual Valentine’s Day Ball. Bowker said attendance at the event, which brought in 60 people last year, was weak relative to the time taken to organize it.
"It wasn’t something we saw as feasible this year," she said.
