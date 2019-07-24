The Astoria Planning Commission has reversed course on how tall buildings can get along a section of the riverfront.
In June, the commission reached consensus — but did not vote — to cap building heights at 28 feet with exceptions to 35 feet for water-dependent projects in Bridge Vista, a section of the city’s Riverfront Vision Plan between Portway Street and Second Street.
On Tuesday night, commissioners voted 6-1 in favor of an amendment that would allow for taller buildings — up to 35 feet — across Bridge Vista, but with a floor area ratio proposal from staff that means the higher a building goes, the narrower it must be to maintain views.
The Planning Commission’s recommendations will likely go to the City Council for a public hearing in August.
The commission also approved plan district options for the Port of Astoria and Astoria Warehousing, potentially providing relief from restrictions in Bridge Vista. The two interests, which, combined, own the bulk of the land likely to be redeveloped in Bridge Vista, had asked for flexibility to keep development options open.
The Port and Astoria Warehousing will need to come up with master plans for the plan districts, which must be approved by the city.
Commissioner Cindy Price, who had pushed for a 28-foot-height limit, was the sole vote against the recommendations. She made a motion to accept the floor area ratio proposal but still cap heights at 28 feet. That motion was voted down 4-3.
“May I just say that I think it’s reasonable and not at all a bad amendment,” Price said following the vote to allow taller buildings. “I voted ‘no’ just to honor the many hundreds of people who had come to us and asked for 28 feet and who expected it from us.”
The floor area ratio proposal took care of two conundrums for commissioners, addressing questions of height and also scale and mass. They had worried that limiting buildings to 28 feet tall could still result in long, sprawling buildings that would block views of the Columbia River.
With a floor area ratio requirement, multiple buildings on single, larger lots must be built a minimum of 60 feet apart and taller buildings will have a smaller footprint on a lot.
Tuesday’s vote also means the matter is now off to the City Council. For the most part, planning commissioners were united in their feeling that it was time to make a decision and let the council take a turn wrestling with changes to Bridge Vista.
The few people in the audience, even though most of them continued to advocate for a 28-foot-height limit, indicated they felt the same after numerous meetings on the issue.
The Planning Commission first began discussing changes to Bridge Vista’s codes earlier this year following the approval by the City Council of a controversial four-story Marriott-brand hotel — the Fairfield Inn and Suites — off Second Street. Hollander Hospitality has yet to take any further steps to begin building the hotel, but the multiple hearings and appeals around the project revealed gaps and confusion in the codes.
What city staff initially intended as a quick fix morphed into a desire by city leaders to address community concerns about hotel development and large buildings in general on the riverfront.
Hundreds of people signed petitions advocating for lower height limits in Bridge Vista. Planning commissioners sent city planning consultant Rosemary Johnson and other city staff back to the drawing board numerous times to tweak proposals and explore questions and suggestions.
On several occasions, public hearings and commission deliberations were continued as commissioners struggled to reach an agreement on what should be allowed.
The commission was divided on the question of building height, with some commissioners adamantly opposed to 28 feet, others equally opposed to going any higher and several in the middle with concerns about both options.
