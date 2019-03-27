Astoria planning commissioners on Tuesday questioned a proposed code change that would cap building height at 28 feet along one section of the city’s waterfront.
At the request of a land use attorney representing Astoria Warehousing Inc., the Planning Commission decided to continue the hearing on amendments to the Bridge Vista section of the Riverfront Vision Plan until an April 23 meeting.
Attorney Phil Grillo said the amendments designed to guide future development along the Columbia River would negatively impact the “amazing opportunity site” his client owns.
The City Council had suggested the 28-foot height limitation in February during a discussion of tweaks staff had recommended to clarify some of the Bridge Vista codes.
An application by Hollander Hospitality to build the four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites at the base of Second Street had been the first big test of the codes. Through that process, staff discovered some ambiguities, said Rosemary Johnson, a city planning consultant.
The amendments were intended to be a “quick fix,” but took a turn when City Councilor Roger Rocka suggested new height restrictions. The council sent the amendments to the Planning Commission for consideration.
On Tuesday, Planning Commissioner Cindy Price had concerns about allowing buildings to have a 30,000 square foot floor area, but supported the 28-foot height limit. Other commissioners were more cautious.
“While I understand there is current popular opinion on the 28-foot limit and at least one (commissioner) has recommended it, I am not finding support in the comprehensive plan or in the Bridge Vista section of the Riverfront Vision Plan to support a change to 28 feet,” Commissioner Daryl Moore said.
Commissioner Chris Womack agreed. Both he and Commission President Sean Fitzpatrick also said they would be interested in allowing variances to property owners and developers on a case-by-case basis.
“We’re faced with an overlay zone characterized by some really contradicting things,” Commissioner Jennifer Cameron-Lattek said of Bridge Vista.
There is Uniontown, which has large buildings already, and places where development could be encouraged.
The Riverfront Vision Plan’s Civic Greenway and Neighborhood Greenway areas are less developed and more open, she noted. If denser development is to occur, the areas where it should occur are Bridge Vista and Urban Core.
“The way that I still feel kind of more comfortable capturing this contradiction is having more limits overwater and allowing some more height on land,” she said.
The City Council’s recommendation to cap new development at 28 feet was lauded by groups who opposed the Fairfield Inn project and who want to preserve river views and access. A petition from the Friends of the Astoria Waterfront gathered more than 400 signatures from people asking for better management of development along the waterfront.
But other riverfront property owners have echoed Grillo's concerns.
On Tuesday, Port of Astoria Commissioner Frank Spence warned of unintended consequences of more restrictive rules. The Port is in the process of upgrading its master plan and doing strategic planning.
“We don’t want to be handcuffed, in effect, by these potential restrictions of height and mass,” he said.
The owner of a state office building in the Urban Core section that houses key services like the Oregon Employment Department and the Department of Human Services had hoped to expand the building’s footprint to continue providing services in Astoria.
“The state’s expansion needs cannot be met under the proposed new code language recommended by the Planning Commission,” an attorney representing Marine Street LLC wrote in a letter to the City Council in February.
Steve Fick, who owns a building at the base of Fourth Street in the Urban Core area, has urged for flexibility in the codes along the riverfront.
The amendments to Bridge Vista represent a “takings” from property owners, he said.
Fick foresees a situation where a property owner can’t make the changes necessary to keep a building or property profitable and then can’t sell it because of the city's restrictions.
“If the city wants to change it so bad, buy the damn thing,” he said. “Then you can mow it down, do whatever you want with it. Those are options.”
But, he added, “to ask people to always just lose your value because somebody else doesn’t like it, I just fundamentally don’t think that’s necessarily right when you’ve been responsible stewards of the properties.”
