The Astoria Planning Commission reached consensus Tuesday night on new height limits for development along the Columbia River in Uniontown.
New buildings in the Bridge Vista section of the city's Riverfront Vision Plan could be no higher than 28 feet, with exceptions to 35 feet for water-dependent projects tied to the maritime industry. Development over the river could be no higher than the riverbank unless it is water-dependent.
Two plan districts could also be carved into Bridge Vista for the Port of Astoria and Astoria Warehousing, which have sought flexibility to keep development options available. The Port and Astoria Warehousing would have to come up with master plans that would require city approval.
The Planning Commission could vote in late July to make the recommendations to the City Council. Commissioners will hold a work session later to consider issues such as building mass and potential restrictions on new hotels.
Bridge Vista covers property along the river between Portway Street and Second Street. Development guidelines, adopted by the City Council in 2015, are meant to balance protecting views with a working waterfront.
Building height limits on land are 35 feet, or up to 45 feet with stepbacks. Development over the river can be no higher than the riverbank near the Astoria Bridge and the former White Star Cannery boiler, and no higher than 35 feet in other areas.
City leaders have been under pressure to strengthen the guidelines in Bridge Vista after developer Mark Hollander won city approval last year for a four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites near Second Street.
The City Council asked the Planning Commission to look into a 28-foot height limit and other changes after public outcry over the hotel.
The city is also discussing development guidelines for the Urban Core — the final section of the Riverfront Vision Plan — which covers property along the river from Second Street to 16th Street downtown.
In the decade since the outline for the Riverfront Vision Plan was released, public opinion — at least among residents who appear at City Hall — has intensified against development like condominiums or new hotels.
"I think the biggest message is that it's been such a long process, that Astoria may have changed underneath it," said Daryl Moore, the vice president of the Planning Commission.
He said "the vocal public very much supports lower heights."
Moore has argued that any new building along the river, regardless of height, can block views, and has suggested changes to guidelines on width and mass. But a majority on the commission supports a 28-foot height limit.
Commissioner Cindy Price, who pushed for a commitment on 28 feet, told commissioners that the city has heard what residents want over the past decade: "Limited development along the Riverwalk.
"And we know that we have some business owners who don't want that. So we know what the players want. What we don't really know is quite how to do it."
