After reaching a critical staffing shortage and operating at an unsustainable loss, Astoria will close Sprouts Learning Center, the city's day care program, at the end of June.
The center is one of the larger child care facilities in Clatsop County, making the closure a significant loss as child care options remain scarce.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department has been operating the program with a skeleton crew for several months, and staffing reached a critical point late last year. The city has said the day care at the Astoria Recreation Center loses about $25,000 a month.
During a work session on Wednesday afternoon, city councilors unanimously supported transitioning out of providing the service by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
The closure will impact 21 families.
"I've always felt that adequate child care is one of the most important community health components out there," Mayor Bruce Jones said. "And it's one of the most important components of a thriving local economy. And as we've seen, it's also one of the most difficult services to provide without significant subsidies of some sort. It's still very disappointing that our federal government has never made this a top national priority.
"I've always emphasized that this is a top priority for me to maintain the service. And it pains me to say this now, but I think we're at that point where it's unsustainable for the city to continue to provide the service. Especially when this important service is coming at the expense of other equally, or more important, community health programs, especially those for our youth that would benefit so many more people.
"I hate having to make that choice. It's a terrible choice to have to make, but I don't see any way out of it."
The city opened the day care a decade ago because of the need for child care in the community, and it remains one of the few of its size that provides care for infants.
The center, formerly known as Lil' Sprouts Academy, relies heavily on lower-paid, part-time labor, which has been especially challenging to hire and retain during the coronavirus pandemic. It has also continued to pull resources away from other services the parks department offers.
In an attempt to make operations more sustainable, the city requested proposals in October from parties interested in forming a public-private partnership. There were no responses by the December deadline, but in the days following, an interested group approached the city and formed into the nonprofit Clatsop Promise.
Trudy Van Dusen Citovic, a co-owner of Van Dusen Beverages who serves on the Clatsop Community College Board, was one of the people behind the nonprofit. She had hoped that through a partnership, the nonprofit could focus on raising funds to operate while the city continued to own and maintain the facility.
However, the nonprofit stepped back after realizing the plan was not financially viable. Citovic told The Astorian in January that even with the assistance the city was willing to provide on rent, the nonprofit estimated the child care program would need an additional $300,000 to $400,000 per year.
Since October, Jonah Dart-McLean, the city’s parks director, said the parks department lost more staff, which forced the city to close a prekindergarten classroom that served the day care’s oldest children in November.
Dart-McLean told the City Council on Wednesday that the parks department's operations manager, recreation coordinator and administrative assistant all work to provide support to child care as needed.
"We are really down to a critical threshold as far as our staffing is concerned where it's an hour-by-hour question of how we'll need to move staff members or the children from different rooms in order to have sufficient care and oversight during the day," Dart-McLean said.
While the city plans to move away from directly providing child care, it will continue to focus on ways to provide support to other potential providers.
City Councilor Tom Brownson said that during his time on the City Council he has watched the parks department struggle to find new ways to fund all of its activities.
"I think there has to be a bigger solution for this. We're just too small to continue to take this on," he said. "It's always been a struggle, and it's just not going to get any easier.
"This really saddens me that it's come to this."