The Astoria Police Department is asking people to help them find a missing person.
Thomas Joshua Hayes, 41, of Astoria, was last seen in the Long Beach, Washington, area on July 18. He is commonly known as “Josh” and “Worm,” police say.
He is a Hispanic male with dark hair and a mustache and goatee. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 140 pounds. He was wearing black athletic style shorts, a red T-shirt and a backpack.
Hayes was recently experiencing difficulty breathing and suspected to have an undiagnosed respiratory illness.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Thomas Litwin at 503-325-4411 or tlitwin@astoria.or.us.
