Calls for service have doubled over the past decade at the Astoria Police Department, Police Chief Geoff Spalding said, while the city has only added one new police officer position.
The job of a police officer has become more complex, with pressure to respond to social issues such as homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.
Spalding believes some of those types of calls may be better handled by social service agencies, which need more resources. But shifting money from police to social services — part of the Black Lives Matter movement’s call to defund police — may be better suited for larger cities, he said, not smaller towns like Astoria.
“We continue to make adjustments. We take feedback from our community. We take feedback from councilors, mayor and city manager, and we’re always looking for ways to improve,” the police chief said at a City Council meeting on Monday night.
“We’re not perfect, but we try, and we’re always learning. And I’d like to say that I think we do a pretty good job in our community. And I say that because that’s what I hear from the community.”
The killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer, has prompted a national conversation on police misconduct and race. Protests have erupted around the world, including in Astoria, a predominantly white city with no recent history of police abuses.
Out of nearly 18,000 calls for service in 2019, Spalding said, Astoria police reported 31 instances involving the use of force. The instances include situations where the use of force was initiated but not carried out.
Chokeholds, a method of restraint that has come under national scrutiny, are not authorized for Astoria police.
Spalding said every instance of use of force is reviewed to determine whether it was consistent with department policy. The department also examines a year-end use of force report to look for trends or identify whether additional training is needed.
Many of the recent questions Spalding has received involve how police handle altercations during protests.
Several Black Lives Matter protests have been held in Astoria over the past few weeks, including some that have drawn counterprotesters carrying weapons. Police are investigating a physical altercation between protesters and counterprotesters at one demonstration in June.
“One of the things we do try to avoid is actually engaging with people who are in many cases the counterprotesters or those that have in some cases violent tendencies. And there are different types of low-level offenses that we have made a conscious decision to actually not engage in,” Spalding said, citing jaywalking, loud noise and minor confrontations as examples.
“There’s multiple reasons why we do that. No. 1, we don’t want to engage with the individual who oftentimes may be looking for a fight and looking for a challenge and wants to have their cause picked up by the media,” he said.
So far, Spalding said, no situation has risen to the level of an arrest. The chief said, in some cases, the preferred method in larger group settings is to document the criminal activity and refer to the district attorney’s office to make a determination as to whether to file charges, which has the same end result and doesn’t deplete necessary resources.
“I know there’s been some individuals who feel that maybe we should be dealing with some of these protesters a little bit differently, but there’s a rationale behind the way we’re handling these,” he said.
On Tuesday, meanwhile, the three judges of the Clatsop County Circuit Court — presiding Judge Dawn McIntosh, Judge Cindee Matyas and Judge Beau Peterson — issued a statement to address what they described as the “horrible and heartbreaking death” of Floyd and the protests that have spread across the nation.
“Mr. Floyd’s death is having the kind of effect on our society that the countless deaths before him should have,” the statement said.
“There is movement to make significant changes to many areas of our public and private lives; to renew the fight against racism and bias, whether overt, subtle, unconscious or unintentional. These are worthy goals, and the time has been too long in coming.
“As judges, we are ethically bound to limit what public positions we take and what public statements we make, but no rule of ethics can or should bar us from expressing these basic ideas: We, as judges, as citizens, as human beings promise to stand against racism, bias and oppression.
“We owe it to those we serve to ensure that every person who has business in our court will be treated fairly, regardless of race. We owe it to those we serve to ensure that all people are treated fundamentally equal in the eyes of the law and in our courtrooms.”
• Video: Watch a video of the police chief's remarks at bit.ly/3eakuRG
(2) comments
"Several Black lives matter protests have been held in Astoria." Yep - even though BLM doesn't believe their own motto. Look how many innocent black lives have been lost, injured or have had their businesses burned down. My view is the BLM protests are in vain as they don't walk their talk.
As far as the counterprotesters are concerned - it is their Constitutional right to carry. Let's make sure we understand right from wrong and not the day to day touchy-feely concerns.
We are very fortunate to have Geoff Spalding as Chief of Police in Astoria, and kudos to the three Circuit Court judges for explicitly and publicly stating their support for the Constitutional principles which are the bedrock of our judicial system.
