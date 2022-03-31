Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding will move into a part-time role in April as the city continues the search for his replacement.
Spalding announced his retirement in December after serving as the city's top cop since 2017. His last day as police chief before working part time is April 19.
Deputy Chief Eric Halverson will serve as the police department's interim leader until a new chief is hired.
City Manager Brett Estes said Spalding will support the police department on a part-time basis, focusing on issues such as homelessness and community livability.
"I've really appreciated his service to Astoria and to the citizens of our community," he said.
The city completed a recruitment process earlier this year for a new police chief but did not select a candidate. Estes said three people were interviewed for the position, one of which pulled out during the process. He said none of the candidates were the right fit for Astoria.
The city reopened the job posting and will take applications through the end of next week. If someone is selected in the second round, Estes said it could take a couple of months before they begin work.
"I think Astoria is a smaller community that has a lot of issues that larger communities face," Estes said. "So we're looking for someone who is able to be a good leader for the department, to be able to bring new ideas to the department."
He said the city is also looking for someone who can work through various issues, including emergency dispatch and homelessness — two of the biggest challenges the police department has faced.
"I'm looking for someone who's a good listener," Estes said. "Someone who works well in the community."
Spalding, 65, joined the police department as interim chief in 2017 after already retiring twice during his four decades in law enforcement. The role was supposed to be temporary, but after several months, he agreed to take on the position permanently.
Spalding has helped guide the city’s homelessness solutions task force. He has also led the City Council in taking steps to address chronic behavioral issues by a small number of people who account for a disproportionate share of 911 calls.
During his last meeting as chairman of the homelessness solutions task force on Thursday, Spalding was praised for his leadership.
"In some communities, I think some organizations would question having the chief of police leading a group like this," Mayor Bruce Jones said. "But this group has always fully supported the chief because they know he's kept that analytical and methodical and even-handed approach. Not biased in one way or the other, just doing what's best for our community, considering all perspectives.
"So we've been very fortunate to have Chief Spalding and I just want to personally thank him."
Monica Steele, the assistant Clatsop County manager, highlighted Spalding's knowledge, communication and professionalism.
"He works so hard for the city of Astoria," she said. "But what I appreciate as a county staff person is that coordinated effort that he tries to do with all of the city law enforcement and the county law enforcement, so that way, when we are trying to figure out solutions, we can all try and be working together so that it's not confusing."
Mike Davis, the deputy director of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, also thanked Spalding for his efforts and collaborative approach.
"As someone who sits across multiple counties, I continue to lift up Clatsop County as the model of collaboration," Davis said.