When Geoff Spalding joined the Astoria Police Department in 2017 as interim chief, he had already retired twice during his four decades in law enforcement.
The role was supposed to be temporary, but after several months, he agreed to take on the position permanently.
Now, after four years as the city's top cop, Spalding, 65, announced his retirement this week, calling the decision bittersweet.
"For me, it's always been in the blood," he said. "I enjoy the interactions with people and the challenges — that's why I'm here."
Spalding said he and his wife fell in love with Astoria after his first few months as interim chief, and felt the city could be their new home.
"We were able to find a house and everything just kind of fell into place," he said. "I always said that I will stay until I'm no longer having fun — I honestly can't say that's the case."
The chief will continue to lead the department through the recruitment process, which is expected to take up to four months.
"I plan to work hard up until the last day I'm here," Spalding said, adding that he wants to make sure the new chief is supported and the department is left in good hands.
Spalding had retired as chief of the Beaverton Police Department when he replaced former police chief and assistant city manager Brad Johnston in Astoria. Prior to his more than seven years in Beaverton, he retired from a 31-year career at the Fullerton Police Department in California.
He also served as president of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police.
During his time in Astoria, Spalding helped guide the city's homelessness solutions task force. He also urged the City Council to take steps to address chronic bad behavior downtown and other public places by a small number of people who account for a disproportionate share of 911 calls.
He said addressing homelessness has been his No. 1 challenge, an issue where he and his officers are often pulled in the middle.
“It's just been significantly challenging,” the chief said. “And there just aren't a lot of great solutions, at least that I've been able to discover.
“And it seems like every year we're dealt with a new challenge from the Legislature in terms of having tools to be able to address some of these problems that we're experiencing.
“But with that being said, we also have some really great partners we work with,” he said. “We're also very much resource-strapped. So none of us really have all the tools we'd really like to be able to be as effective as we could be.”
Staffing the police department's dispatch center also remains a challenge, and forced the department to temporarily move dispatchers to the Seaside Police Department in October.
"We have three dispatchers in training. We have our new communication manager. So there's definitely light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "It's just been a long haul. I immensely appreciate the dispatchers both in Astoria and Seaside that have stuck with us through these challenges."
In the weeks after George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police in 2020, when Black Lives Matter protests were taking place across the country, the chief said some types of crisis response calls may be better handled by social services agencies instead of police. But he questioned whether shifting money from police to social services would be suited for smaller towns like Astoria.
"There's been national conversation on defunding the police and we hear it all the time," he said. "We see how this is impacting other departments, even as close as the Portland metropolitan area. They are not well supported by their communities and it makes their job even more difficult."
Spalding said having a supportive community in Astoria has made a huge difference.
"Being a police chief is a difficult job because things can happen, things go wrong, and oftentimes the chief is the person that's the fall guy, and he or she will accept responsibility for things that are sometimes even out of his or her control," he said.
With the average work life span of a chief being three to five years, Spalding sees his four years in Astoria as an accomplishment.
"I've been very fortunate to work for a supportive community, a supportive City Council and a supportive city manager and department head team," he said. "That's probably a significant reason that I've stayed as long as I have.
"I've been very fortunate to work in that environment, and again, to work with a good organization with a lot of good people."
City leaders praised Spalding's guidance.
"Astoria has been extremely lucky to have such an experienced, talented professional as Chief Spalding at the helm of our police department this last 4 1/2 years," Mayor Bruce Jones said in an email. "His calm steady influence dealing with a number of key issues was of great benefit to the community.
"As mayor, I appreciated his leadership and wise counsel. I will miss him and wish him well in retirement."
City Manager Brett Estes said Spalding will be missed. He said the city has hired an executive recruiter to search for a new police chief.
"We have a great team at the Astoria Police Department and Astoria Dispatch and I appreciate him staying through the hiring process to allow a smooth transition to a new chief of police," he said.