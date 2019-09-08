The Astoria Police Department will have extra officers on duty Tuesday participating in a pedestrian safety enforcement program in conjunction with Oregon Impact and the state Department of Transportation.
The enforcement will focus on drivers who fail to yield to an officer who is acting as a pedestrian crossing at marked as well as unmarked crosswalks.
The goal of the program is to increase the safety of all pedestrians and drivers.
Officers will also be watching for vehicles that pass another vehicle that has stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The fine for failing to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian or for passing a vehicle that is stopped at a crosswalk for a pedestrian is $265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.