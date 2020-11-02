Astoria police are investigating a disturbance that occurred downtown on Sunday.
Officers were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. to a report that two men pepper sprayed two others on Commercial Street between 12th and 14th streets.
Police said the two people reportedly pepper sprayed said they saw the two men removing gay pride flags downtown before a disturbance between the parties took place and the pepper spray was used.
Both sides reportedly claimed to be attacked by the other. Witnesses are asked to contact the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411.
