Police were dispatched Tuesday morning to a report of a burglary at Good to Go in Astoria.
The suspects reportedly gained access to the roof of the building through an open door on an adjacent building. Officials say the suspects then broke through some drywall in the ceiling and entered the building.
An undisclosed amount of money was reportedly taken, as well as a piece of salmon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Litwin at 503-298-2533 or tlitwin@astoria.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.