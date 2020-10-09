Astoria police officer Thomas Litwin was promoted to sergeant, replacing Brian Aydt, who retired in August.
Litwin has been with the Astoria Police Department for a decade, and has served as an officer and as a detective. He also represents the Astoria Police Department on the major crimes team.
Litwin was born in Astoria but left as a child. He moved back after college.
