An Astoria police officer rescued a baby from a burning home on Friday in what a witness described as a “selfless act of bravery.”
Christine Lawler said she was driving on W. Marine Drive when she noticed a home was on fire and pulled over to see how she could help. A bicyclist also stopped and pounded on the door to alert the family before trying to put the fire out with a garden hose.
Astoria police officer Jason Robinson went to the front door and helped a man get out of the house. Lawler said a woman and her children already got out safely, but she said the woman yelled when she realized her baby was still in the house sleeping.
Lawler said she rushed toward the home to search for the baby. But Robinson had already gone back in and, when Lawler opened the door, she said, black smoke poured out of the house and Robinson was coming out with the baby in his arms.
Lawler said in an email that “it was nothing short of a miracle.”
“With so much outrage about police officers who engage in unscrupulous behavior, this selfless act of bravery should not go unrecognized.”
Astoria Fire Chief Dan Crutchfield said firefighters were prepared to make a rescue, but learned that everyone had been brought out of the house once they arrived.
Firefighters brought the fire under control within 10 minutes. The home had minor smoke and heat damage on the inside and extensive damage to the exterior.
After an initial investigation, officials discovered that the home did not have a working smoke alarm and believe the fire was accidental.
Three people in the home were taken to the hospital for evaluation but were later released.
“I believe officer Robinson’s actions did save lives,” Crutchfield said. “And I think that in a small community like Astoria, first responders rely on each other. And I think we’re really fortunate to work with some well-trained and exceptional police officers. And really, we may wear different uniforms, but we are one team here in Astoria.”
Police Chief Geoff Spalding said the situation highlights the partnership the police and fire department have in the city’s overall public safety response.
“I do think the officer’s actions were heroic and reflective of the kinds of dangers that we do on a regular basis,” he said.
“We work together as a team and we need each other. Oftentimes the first responder on the scene of a critical incident like this is the police officer, and we are in a position to be able to save lives. And, of course, we need our fire personnel who are trained and have the appropriate equipment.
“They also save lives, so it’s a combined effort.”
