Astoria police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Mini Mart East on Thursday night.
Just before 9 p.m., a white man wearing a white bandana on his head, a white face mask, sunglasses and a dark colored jacket entered the store on Marine Drive and showed a demand note to the clerk. He left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
A witness who was in the parking lot reportedly saw the suspect run north on 23rd Street toward Commercial Street and then toward the Astoria Riverwalk.
Police said the witness identified the suspect as Calvin Proctor, 29, of Astoria.
Anyone with information about Proctor's whereabouts are asked to contact the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411.