Astoria police are seeking information about an attempted robbery that occurred Tuesday near Second Street and Marine Drive.
Police were called about 2:30 a.m. and spoke to a man and a witness who were reportedly walking in the area when they were approached by a man who brandished a knife.
The suspect demanded the man’s cellphone and threatened to hurt him if he did not comply.
Another person in the area intervened and the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a white male with shoulder length blond hair. He was wearing a white checkered jacket and a dark colored bandana.
Anyone with information or video of the suspect in the area is asked to contact Detective Nicole Riley at 503-741-6118 or at nriley@astoria.or.us.