Astoria police are seeking information about an assault on a homeless man Thursday night.
Police and firefighters were dispatched around 11 p.m. to 31st Street and Marine Drive, where passersby found a 41-year-old man and his bike in the westbound lane with an injured head and arm.
The man was highly intoxicated and unwilling to provide information about what happened. Police determined he had not been hit by a car, but likely assaulted.
Police ask anyone who may have information to call the nonemergency dispatch line at 503-325-4411 or email Detective Cory Gerig at cgerig@astoria.or.us
