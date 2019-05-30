Astoria police are investigating a stabbing Wednesday night downtown.
Officers who responded to 11th Street and Marine Drive came upon a 39-year-old Astoria man with a stab would to the chest lying on the sidewalk. The person who stabbed him, a 35-year-old man from Astoria, also stayed at the scene.
The two men reportedly fought prior to the stabbing. The man responsible for the stabbing claimed he was assaulted by the stabbing victim.
No arrests have been made pending further investigation.
“From what we’ve learned so far, it appears these men have had history of conflict with one another,” Deputy Police Chief Eric Halverson said in a news release. “We are continuing to investigate this situation and will be sending the case to the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office for a charging decision.”
The stabbing victim went to Columbia Memorial Hospital for initial treatment and later Oregon Health & Science University.
Police ask anyone with information to call 503-325-4411.
