Astoria police are investigating two early morning break-ins Wednesday at restaurants.
Police were called at about 3 a.m. to Hong Kong Restaurant on Marine Drive after a someone reported hearing a loud crash. Officers found that a rock had been thrown through the glass door. Witnesses say a motorcycle was parked out front at the time of the incident and then drove away.
Just before 4 a.m., police were called to Sahara Pizza on Astor Street and found that a rock has been thrown through a glass side door. Police say an ATM had been tampered with and it is unclear how much, if any, money was taken.
Witnesses also reported seeing and hearing a motorcycle in the area around that time.
Police believe the break-ins are linked and that the suspect may have been in the area the day before checking out the businesses.
Anyone with information, surveillance photos or videos that may help with identifying the suspect or the motorcycle are asked email Detective Nicole Riley at nriley@astoria.or.us. People who know the suspect or their whereabouts are asked to call Astoria 911 Dispatch at 503-325-4411.