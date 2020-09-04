Brian Aydt, a sergeant at the Astoria Police Department, retired Sunday after 32 years.
His colleagues described him as a positive leader and coach. Despite his rank, he continued doing tasks like serving legal papers and washing cars.
“My goal was to show them that I wasn’t above doing that stuff,” Aydt said. “It’s all part of being a team, to get those things done that needed to be done. And one of my bigger goals was to make it fun to do.”
Aydt began his career in Gearhart in 1984 as a cadet. He was hired as a police officer in Astoria in 1988 and promoted to sergeant in 1995.
Over the course of his career, he has seen the city evolve from predominantly fishing and logging to a tourist destination. He said the shift is also reflected in the types of calls for service.
Aydt remembers how fishermen and loggers would often stay out at bars until the early morning hours and police responded to steady stream of bar fights. Now police see more quality of life issues, he said, like dog complaints or neighbor disputes.
“I think a lot of it is the change in the people,” he said. “Probably more when I first started here you knew who your neighbor was and you talked to your neighbor if you had an issue.
“And now a lot of people don’t do that, they just call us. They either don’t want to deal with something or they don’t even know their neighbor.”
Aydt said his favorite part of the job was helping people, whether it was giving a tourist directions or returning a stolen item to someone. He also enjoyed having fun with the people he worked with.
“The majority of the police out there are good people trying to do what they can,” he said. “Just trying to do their job, trying to do it the best they can.”
Candace Pozdolski, the Astoria dispatch operations supervisor, and Jodie Frost, a dispatcher, broadcast tributes to Aydt on Sunday night before he went off duty for the last time.
“You always took care of dispatch, checking in on us every shift you worked, bringing us the occasional ice cream treat and Sunday Market cookie,” Pozdolski said.
“Your humor and thoughtfulness will be missed, but I will miss most of all what I called your ‘sergeantly’ advice. It was seasoned professional advice mixed with the reasonable and caring, fatherly words of wisdom.”
Frost teared up after talking about her memories of Aydt.
“It seems like yesterday you were giving me the wrong plate on a stolen vehicle,” she said jokingly.
“And although I’m sad to see you go, just know you will never be forgotten.”
Deputy Chief Eric Halverson described Aydt as a coach to people. He said Aydt made sure officers new their fundamentals, gave advice and was patient while officers worked through problems and learned.
Aydt was Halverson’s sergeant for many years when he was an officer, and Halverson said he still looks to him for feedback.
“He always encouraged officers to strive to do their best and pushed you in the direction of leadership and taking on those responsibilities,” Halverson said. “That’s scary for a lot of people, but he always gave the encouragement that you were capable of doing that.”
Police Chief Geoff Spalding said he looks forward to the possibility that Aydt may still continue to be a resource to the department in some capacity.
“Sergeant Aydt’s retirement will create a significant void here at Astoria Police Department,” Spalding said in an email. “Brian’s 32 years of experience and service to the community will definitely be missed. Brian has always been a man of strong character and a positive leader and role model in the department and I’ll miss him on a personal and professional level.”
