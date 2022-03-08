Astoria police will increase patrol presence in response to a recent string of criminal activity downtown.
Over the past couple of weeks, police received reports of broken windows at two downtown businesses and on four Clatsop County vehicles.
Police also responded to a call Sunday night of two people climbing onto the roof of City Hall. The Astoria Fire Department brought a ladder, but by the time officers got to the roof, the people were gone.
Police Chief Geoff Spalding said officers are investigating the vandalism, but he cautioned that the incidents are unusual and do not indicate an overall uptick in crime downtown.
However, Spalding said, the recent spike is enough to temporarily increase the number of officers on patrol.
"We'll review the option of having officers work overtime assignments, and also potentially even reworking our schedule so that we can have some additional coverage," Spalding told the City Council on Monday.
The department has 10 officers assigned to patrol, with two or three typically working at a given time.
Spalding told The Astorian that while calls for service and public frustration over the increased visibility of homelessness and bad behavior has grown, the recent string of events is not necessarily tied to people who are homeless.
"I'm sure there's a lot of people that would attribute the homeless to that problem," Spalding said. "Minus maybe a couple of incidents, we can't say with any specificity that that is related to homeless behavior."
Meanwhile, the city is looking at adopting a menu of options designed to address quality of life concerns tied to homelessness, including converting the police department’s part-time community service officer position into a full-time role that handles those calls.
Astoria police and Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse treatment provider, are in the initial stages of developing a program that would embed a clinical staffer in the police department.
The new officer could also work directly with the clinician to proactively handle some mental health crisis calls together.
The City Council expects to review a job description for the new officer in the coming weeks.