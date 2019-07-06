Astoria police will have extra officers on duty Friday enforcing traffic violations.
Drivers may be cited if they fail to yield to an officer who is acting as a pedestrian and crossing at marked or unmarked crosswalks. Drivers who pass another vehicle that has stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk may also be cited.
The fine for failing to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian or for passing a vehicle that is stopped at a crosswalk for a pedestrian is $265.
The initiative is part of a pedestrian safety enforcement program in conjunction with Oregon Impact.
For questions about the project, contact Sgt. Brian Aydt at the Astoria Police Department or call 503-325-4411.
