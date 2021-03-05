The city and the Port of Astoria have taken the first step toward a master plan for a swath of underutilized waterfront around the West Mooring Basin between Pier 1 and the Astoria Bridge.
The Port laid the groundwork during the coronavirus pandemic, demolishing the crumbling former Seafare Restaurant and emptying the Chinook Building, a dilapidated commercial complex overlooking the marina.
The Astoria Development Commission, an arm of the City Council that controls urban renewal funds, on Thursday approved paying to hire a consultant that will create a plan by September for a mixed-use neighborhood around the marina.
The Port’s central waterfront represents one of the city’s main areas of vacant and underutilized land for commercial and residential development. The area abuts Uniontown, where the city recently finished a master plan to revitalize the neighborhood and preserve views of the Columbia River.
The Port has contemplated marketing the area around the aging Astoria Riverwalk Inn to private developers. Just east on Portway Street and Marine Drive, developer Chester Trabucco is planning a large complex of affordable apartments made from shipping containers. Hotelier Mark Hollander leases a strip of vacant land from the Port near Maritime Memorial Park, where he could build a new Marriott hotel.
“It’s my opinion that the central waterfront boasts some of the best views in all of Astoria,” said Will Isom, the Port’s executive director. “So I think at this point, the Port is really motivated to redevelop that area, which ultimately doesn’t just benefit the Port, but it benefits the city as well as the community.”
The master plan will look at land use, design, transportation, economic opportunities and a conceptual design of how to revamp the Chinook Building. John Southgate, a consultant brought on by the city to help find a consulting firm to create the plan, said having a unified vision is key to attracting private investment.
“I’m hoping that at the end of this process — in the next year, year and a half — we have a vision that gets a lot of private-sector interest,” Southgate said.
Port commissioners and city councilors, cognizant of the region’s need for higher-paying, nonseasonal employment, cautioned that the plan should balance tourism, industry and manufacturing.
“Ideally, I would see this as a mixed-use area, as it somewhat is now, but vastly underutilized right now,” City Councilor Joan Herman said. “So ideally, it would be somewhat (industrial), relying on the Columbia River and ocean so nearby, as it is now somewhat. But also bringing in more of the public, not just tourists, but the community at large.”
Economists with the master-planning firm will look at what pencils out economically from industrial and traded-sector businesses to tourism, Southgate said.
“Don’t think of ourselves as being boxed in by, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be primarily tourists,’” he said.
The partnership with the city comes as the Port has drastically improved its reputation with local and state partners. The agency recently finished a strategic plan to guide its financial resurgence over the next several years, and a capital facilities plan prioritizing the repair of properties. The plans open the door for more financial support from Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency and a main lender to the Port.
The Port is looking for more locally based, sustainable economic opportunities after losing most of its dockside revenue. Log exports fell to trade wars between the U.S. and China. The cruise ship season in 2020, and through most of this year, has been halted by economic restrictions meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Isom recently reintroduced a waterfront master plan from 2007 that the Port spent six figures on despite never adopting. The plan envisioned a mix of public parklands, tourist shopping centers and a boatyard cluster around Pier 3. Isom envisions the 2007 plan informing the new iteration.
Port Commissioner James Campbell, who also served on the commission in the 1960s, said the community has survived on the pillars of logging, fishing and tourism, but needs to adapt.
“We’ve got to take what’s left over,” he said. “But I think what we’re looking at in this area is making sure we take care of the tourist industry on the waterfront and make it attractive for people to come here.”
Port commissioners and city councilors were optimistic about a future with a closer partnership.
“I think we’re very grateful for the opportunity to work with the city in this productive manner,” said Dirk Rohne, the president of the Port Commission. “I’m excited about the future, and I know that only working together will we be able to move forward.”