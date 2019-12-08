The Astoria Police Department's Property Watch program aims to reduce unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner is not on-site or available.
The program allows property owners to give police the legal authority to ask unwanted individuals to leave their property. Without being given the authority by property owners, police can be limited as to what they could do regarding noncriminal activity.
Over 100 property owners in Astoria signed up for the Property Watch this year.
The program has no cost and is open to commercial properties, businesses and apartment complexes within the city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.