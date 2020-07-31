Astoria put the bow Wednesday on a project to replace six wooden street ends between Sixth and 11th streets downtown with concrete and metal. But don’t expect the Astoria Riverfront Trolley back anytime soon.
Much of the city’s trestle had been under a 3-ton weight restriction. The project allows truck traffic and the trolley to keep accessing the waterfront, City Manager Brett Estes said.
“It’s really just an integral part of our working waterfront and our waterfront business culture,” he said.
Estes, a board member on the Astoria Riverfront Trolley Association, cautioned that despite the bridge improvements, the trolley will not be operating for the foreseeable future. The popular tourist attraction relies heavily on older volunteers who are more at risk from the coronavirus.
After getting the six bridge ends included in the national inventory, the city in 2013 secured funding for the $13 million project from the state.
“We applied for the replacement of all six, understanding that they were only going to fund two of them,” said Jeff Harrington, the city’s public works director. “And we just got fortunate that there was excess funding because of other agencies not applying, so they funded all six.”
The project eventually totaled around $15 million, including a local match by Astoria and $2 million in additional funds state Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, helped secure after bids came in high.
The project eliminates about $100,000 to $200,000 in yearly maintenance to keep the wooden trestles at least partially accessible. In addition to the 3-ton weight limit, the bridge ends were not designed to withstand any seismic movement.
The project constricted access for businesses over the water downtown, contributing to the closure of Smoked Bones BBQ on Pier 11. But had the city not tackled the project, City Engineer Nathan Crater said, restrictions on traffic could have increased.
The city replaced three bridges at a time — first on odd-numbered streets, then on even-numbered streets — to ensure access to businesses from the other side of the block. The city partnered with the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, which created signs to direct people around construction and to businesses.
The city also put significant effort into making the modern bridge ends fit the historic waterfront, Estes said. The bridge incorporated colored concrete and metal railings to fit with the weathered surroundings and used board-formed concrete to mimic work on surrounding buildings and metal letters, like those used at the Garden of Surging Waves, embedded to mark the streets.
In July, the City Council approved a nearly $289,000 contract to local firm Bergeman Construction to repair and replace parts of a trestle just north of Astoria Brewing Co. near 11th Street. The trestle was not in a right of way covered by the bridge replacement project.
The project is the last step to removing load restrictions around 11th Street, Crater said. Estes described the project as essential to return truck traffic to surrounding businesses along the Astoria Riverwalk.
Regular maintenance projects will continue along the trestle. The next major project is replacing the 14th Street pier, which has load restrictions for pedestrians walking out to the viewing deck. But funding the project largely depends on how much the city loses in lodging taxes during the pandemic.
“What was going to fund that was Promote Astoria funds, which is room tax dollars,” Estes said. “We’re going to have to be monitoring room tax receipts to determine whether this is something that we’re going to be able to afford.”
