People are rallying in Astoria on Friday to support the Global Climate Strike around the world.
Indivisible North Coast Oregon is hosting the rally and encourages people to bring signs in support of climate change action.
The rally will take place at noon on Marine Drive between 16th Street and 18th Street.
