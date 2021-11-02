City leaders took the first concrete step to secure a developer to create workforce housing at Heritage Square.
On Monday night, the City Council, acting as the Astoria Development Commission, authorized staff to issue a request for expressions of interest, a less formal process than a request for proposals that looks to developers to pitch their ideas.
In the document, the city acknowledges that Heritage Square could be particularly difficult to redevelop, but the city is ready to be flexible. The property near City Hall is dominated by a hole where the foundation of an old Safeway collapsed more than a decade ago after heavy rains.
“The commission recognizes that the site can’t accommodate every possible need/desire of the community, and that some uses will likely require supplemental funding,” the document, prepared by city consultant John Southgate, states, “but the commission seeks a developer partner who is open to examining the possibilities.”
Developers will have until Dec. 20 to submit their proposals. It is a quick turnaround for this kind of project and the city will likely see fewer applicants as a result, Southgate said. But a condensed timeline is necessary so any developer selected can pursue key state funding sources before deadlines close.
Redevelopment of Heritage Square has been discussed for years. City councilors have considered various options, including the possibility of building a new library there. The Garden of Surging Waves was dedicated in 2014, but city leaders were torn on how to address the collapsed section of the block immediately adjacent to the park. Some in the community advocated for an amphitheater, while others wanted to see more parking.
Only this year did city councilors decide they wanted workforce housing on the property, driven by concerns about a lack of affordable and lower-cost, workforce housing in the region.
The request for expressions of interest states the city’s preference is to sell the land to a chosen developer, but city leaders are prepared to entertain other scenarios, including options like a long-term lease or a joint venture to ensure the desired development happens. The city is also considering a number of amendments to its development code to further pave the way for any proposed project.
The zoning at Heritage Square allows for a broad range of uses, but housing is considered a conditional use. Some changes the city might consider would be to allow housing outright and ease requirements on how a building’s ground floor is used. The city is also ready to assist with coordinating with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The site is considered a brownfield and has contamination issues.
“Note however,” the document cautions, “that the city’s willingness to entertain any such code modifications will be based on its determination that the modifications are necessary to achieve a quality project.”