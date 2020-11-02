An Astoria business and project were among Oregon Main Street's 2020 Excellence in Downtown Revitalization award winners announced Monday.
Blaylock’s Whiskey Bar won the Best New Business of the Year award. Astoria Downtown Historic District Association’s glass tile grant received the Best Historic Preservation Project award.
The downtown association works with a local artisan to restore and preserve the sidewalk prisms installed nearly 100 years ago to let sunlight into below-grade spaces.
During the pandemic, Blaylock’s Whiskey Bar partnered with six local food carts and chefs to provide premixed cocktail servings and food to-go.
