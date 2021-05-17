The state and federal governments are funding an expansion of lighting along the Astoria Riverwalk from the Columbia River Maritime Museum to Pier 39.
The Oregon Community Paths program, created to improve multiuse paths separated from vehicle traffic, will provide $844,843 —or 89.3% — of the cost to add bollard-style lights to the Riverwalk east of the museum. The city will match 10.7% of the project cost through lodging tax revenue in the Promote Astoria fund. The project was one of 17 selected statewide out of 57 applicants.
Jonah Dart-McLean, the city's parks director, said some construction could begin this fall, but that most of the work will likely be in spring 2022.
Increased lighting on the Riverwalk was identified as a priority in the 2016 parks master plan to promote use of the path and deter vandalism and other negative behavior. The Mill Pond Homeowners Association, Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Columbia Memorial Hospital supported the grant application.
“The parks master plan identified one priority recommendation to just improve the amenities throughout the parks system, rather than building anything new,” Dart-McLean said.
The grant for the eastern portion of the Riverwalk comes after the city received $428,408 from the state Parks and Recreation Department as part of a $717,435 project to improve lighting, wayfinding signs and safety on the western portion of the Riverwalk between downtown and Uniontown. The project also includes a Portland Loo-style restroom near the planned Nordic Heritage Park. Construction is expected to begin in late summer or early fall.
The city will also receive more than $30,000 from the Portland Trail Blazers and insurer Moda Health. Violet LaPlante Park in the Alderbrook neighborhood was chosen to receive $20 for each assist made by the Trail Blazers in the regular season. The team ended the regular season Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, recording 1,531 assists.