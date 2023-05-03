Lightship Columbia
Buy Now

The Columbia River Maritime Museum received the Dr. Edward Harvey Historic Preservation Award for restoration work on the Lightship Columbia.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

At the Astoria home of Mike and Laura Brosius, historic touches like a muted four-color exterior paint scheme, prominent chimney and cedar shake roof have brought the present closer to the past.

Thirty-six windows at the Gustavus Holmes house, the couple’s 1892 Queen Anne-style home on 34th Street and Grand Avenue, were carefully removed, remade and reinstalled as part of its recent restoration. Other projects have included securing a new foundation, removing a 1970s deck addition and adding new landscaping.

Tags