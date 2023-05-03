At the Astoria home of Mike and Laura Brosius, historic touches like a muted four-color exterior paint scheme, prominent chimney and cedar shake roof have brought the present closer to the past.
Thirty-six windows at the Gustavus Holmes house, the couple’s 1892 Queen Anne-style home on 34th Street and Grand Avenue, were carefully removed, remade and reinstalled as part of its recent restoration. Other projects have included securing a new foundation, removing a 1970s deck addition and adding new landscaping.
The Brosius’ home was one of three restoration projects honored at this year’s Dr. Edward Harvey Historic Preservation Awards, presented by Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick during the Astoria City Council meeting Monday.
The annual awards are named for Harvey, an early advocate of marking and preserving historic sites throughout Clatsop County, and are presented each May during National Preservation Month. This year, the awards follow the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s theme of “People Saving Places.”
“The city of Astoria has traditionally celebrated National Preservation Month by presenting the Dr. Edward Harvey Historic Preservation Award to those who have contributed to the city's preservation and architectural heritage,” Fitzpatrick said.
Mike and Laura Brosius were honored in the awards’ residential category. “The whole community has watched the progress and we’ve been impressed,” Fitzpatrick said to the couple.
The interior and exterior restoration of the Lightship Columbia was recognized in the award’s institutional category. Improvements to the 128-foot vessel include exterior repainting, work on the engine and radio rooms and a new gangway.
The lightship was built in 1951 to serve as a floating beacon, guiding ships on the Columbia River until its retirement in 1979. It is now permanently moored at the 17th Street Dock in Astoria and is the Columbia River Maritime Museum’s largest exhibit.
Bruce Jones, the museum’s deputy director, accepted the award. “On the Lightship Columbia, I just particularly want to note that this is a lightship that was due for dry dock about 2015,” Jones said, noting “years of perseverance” and support from grants, volunteers and museum members that helped restoration efforts along.
“It's an honor for Columbia Maritime Museum to be able to preserve our local maritime history and heritage,” Jones said.
Receiving an honorable mention for their care of an 11th Street residential property built in 1890 were David Gardner and Deborah Howe, who made improvements to the home’s windows, siding and porch.
“I was stunned,” Howe said of receiving the award. “We had no plans, we had no architect, we just did it incrementally, and the way I would describe it to people was I wasn’t doing historical restoration, I was doing historical respect.”
Howe said the restoration “may not be historically accurate but it's historically loved, and I look out the window and think about Lars Larsen, who is the original owner, and what he saw 125 years ago, and then think … on some unnamed person 125 years from now,” she said. “I honestly think that Mr. Larsen would have been pleased that his house has a future and that it’s tethered to the past.”