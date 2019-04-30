The Astoria Regatta Association holds its May general meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Towler Hall, Room 310, Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave.
At the meeting, the 2019 Regatta Court, which consists of princesses Serena Moha, Caitlin Hillman, Kayla Helligso and Mara Dowaliby and reigning 2018 Queen Catherine Tapales, will give their speeches for the first time this year.
