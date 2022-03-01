The Astoria Regatta will return to tradition this summer after opting for virtual and scaled-back events during the past two years of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the festival will be held from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. Signature events will return, including the coronation of the Regatta Queen, the Seamen’s Memorial and the Grand Land Parade and the Highwater Boat Parade.
This is Melissa Grothe’s first full-scale festival since becoming president of the Astoria Regatta Association last year, which she said makes her both nervous and excited. Grothe was a member of the Regatta Court back in 2005, and since joining the board in 2016 has served as a chaperone, secretary and vice president.
“Growing up here, I watched the parade as a kid and was totally that kid on the sidewalk collecting candy,” she said, laughing. “And so it’s fun to go from 4-year-old Melissa to now being in charge of the whole festival.”
Grothe, who teaches fourth grade at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, said she is looking forward to the parades.
“They’re so much fun, and it’s just great to see the community out and enjoying the moment, as well,” she said.
The Astoria Regatta began in 1894, making it the city’s oldest annual celebration. In its long history, it saw previous cancellations due to World War I, the Astoria fire of 1922 and World War II.
The festival was canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus safety precautions. Last year, organizers staged a shortened, one-day festival, which included the Seamen’s Memorial and the Highwater Boat Parade.
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that the state will lift an indoor mask mandate next week, along with Washington state and California, following projections of a significant decline in hospitalizations due to the virus. The governor will lift the state of emergency on COVID-19 on April 1.
Annalyse Steele, an alumni of Astoria High School, has been the reigning Regatta Queen since 2020. This year, Steele will pass the crown to one of five court members.
Chris Nemlowill, the owner of Fort George Brewery, and his wife, Zetty, will serve as the grand marshals of the Grand Land Parade.
Pete Gimre, of Gimre’s Shoes, will be the parade admiral. He will be joined by admiral’s aide Julie Flues Troedsson.
Grothe said the Regatta is working to connect the Astoria Yacht Club’s races to the festival schedule and riverfront events.
They are also working with the U.S. Coast Guard, hoping to bring back events such as the search and rescue demonstration.
Spruce Up Warrenton is working on the movie in the park event and hoping to expand Thursday evening activities for families.
“As for the Grand Land Parade and Highwater Boat Parade, we are hoping to broaden our reach and grow participation to include community and business groups with which we have not connected in the past,” Grothe said.
The Astoria Regatta Association plans to publish more information about festival events in the coming weeks.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to gather as a community,” Grothe said in a statement announcing the Regatta’s return, “but I can’t think of a better way to come together again, than in celebration of this wonderful region we call home.”