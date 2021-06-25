The Port of Astoria has several projects planned at the Astoria Regional Airport, including the renovation of 5.5 acres of the airport’s ramp.
Matt McGrath, the Port's deputy director, said the ramp, where small airplanes traverse and tie down, has been there since World War II and was in need of an update. He said there were times when planes would drive over it and the concrete would move back and forth.
“The base began to fail, which required the ramp project to be undertaken,” McGrath said.
Columbia Pacific Construction, of Woodland, Washington, is responsible for rebuilding the ramp.
Chris Martinez, the project manager with Columbia Pacific, said the ground at the airport is so wet and the crews who built the original ramp didn’t have the technology that’s available today for firming up the ground and stabilizing it.
“If you were standing there and a plane landed on the other end of the airport, you could feel that bump, kind of a ripple,” Martinez said.
The construction crews are repurposing the existing concrete surface, crushing it and putting it back into areas where they can use it.
“Then once we run out of it we will cement-treat the rest of the base out here,” Martinez said.
He explained that if someone fills a bucket with concrete and it solidifies, it will still fit inside the bucket. But if someone takes out the solid concrete, smashes it up and tries to put it back into the same bucket, it will no longer fit because of all the jagged edges and the air between the pieces. That’s called the “air void,” and is what requires the cement-treated base to compensate for those gaps.
This method cuts down on the cost of the project because they don’t need to remove the old material.
“Because of all the money we’re going to be able to save, we were able to widen the scope of the project,” McGrath said.
Martinez praised the collaboration with McGrath and Gary Kobes, the airport manager, on the project. He said he was glad to be able to accomplish more within the budget.
Trails End Recovery, of Warrenton, is a subcontractor working to crush the removed concrete and store it for hauling back to the site. Custom Excavating, another subcontractor, is transporting the removed concrete slabs and returning the crushed concrete to the side for filling and grading.
The Federal Aviation Administration is fully funding the $2 million project, which started in May and is expected to wrap up by the fall.
Separately, the Port is hoping to go forward with the development of a new Scoular fishmeal processing plant at the Airport Industrial Park in Warrenton. Local seafood processors would be able to take their scraps to Scoular, where they would be used for pet food and aquaculture.
But before that can happen, Warrenton is requiring the airport to fix a water infiltration issue. During heavy rains, wastewater from the airport would overwhelm the city’s water system. The Port hired Big River Excavating, which is replacing the old abandoned wastewater lines, some of which were wooden, with a new pressurized sewer system.