A developer who wants to convert an apartment building on Commercial Street into an Airbnb-style rental was turned down by the Astoria Planning Commission on Tuesday night.
Stewardship Homes LLC, of Tigard, sought to rent out five units in the two-story property in a central commercial zone near First Baptist Church. But city staff recommended denial of a conditional use request, citing concerns over parking and the conversion of residential apartments to short-term rentals.
Staff found the lack of parking would place pressure on parking for residents, and noted the city is considering a ban on converting residential units to short-term rentals.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny the request.
Daryl Moore, the commission's vice president, said the city's comprehensive plan emphasizes maintaining the community's housing stock. "Approving this application would reduce existing housing stock. And, for that reason, I would be against it," he said.
Matt Gillis, of Stewardship Homes, said afterward he would likely appeal to the City Council.
