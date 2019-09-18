Astoria will advertise again for a community development director position vacant since 2017.
City Manager Brett Estes said the city is reviewing applications from recruitment firms and hopes to post the job online within the next few weeks.
The city has not had a community development director since Kevin Cronin left in 2017 and later became community development director in Warrenton.
Estes, the former community development director, has filled in and enlisted consultants to help with various projects. The city recently hired Barbara Fryer, a former planner in Beaverton, to replace former City Planner Nancy Ferber.
Estes posted the job several times after Cronin's departure and interviewed multiple candidates. The city hired a consulting firm early this year to recruit candidates nationally and approved a wage increase for the position in May.
The city introduced and interviewed two candidates in May and two more in July. But after each event, the chosen candidate changed their mind.
"Our past consultants were able to bring some good candidates to the table, but we think we’ve capped their pool of individuals," Estes said. "We’re looking for a different firm that could have a different pool of persons to fill the role."
There is a tight market for planners because of retiring baby boomers and a strong economy, Estes said.
"The biggest challenge is finding the right person who is the right fit for the community of Astoria, someone who is wanting to come to Astoria and be a part of the community," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.