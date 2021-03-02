The Astoria City Council reopened the hearing on a controversial hotel along the Columbia River after the state ordered another review.
Over the summer, the city denied an extension of building permits for the four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites that developer Mark Hollander wants to build at the site of The Ship Inn restaurant.
Hollander’s hotel had been approved in 2018. But he made little progress before seeking a one-year extension of permits in June. He argued the coronavirus pandemic had made financing for new hotels almost impossible, making his project eligible for more time because of an economic hardship.
The city maintained that Hollander had 18 months before the pandemic to start construction. City staff noted that two other projects — the Bowline Hotel under construction near Buoy Beer Co. and a Hilton Home2 Suites being planned near the New Youngs Bay Bridge — proved a viable market for new hotel construction during the pandemic. Staff also cited its discretion to consider new, more restrictive building rules inspired by a public backlash to the height and size of Hollander’s project.
The City Council upheld staff's findings. Hollander, who argued that his project was not the same as the other hotels, appealed to the state Land Use Board of Appeals, which sided with the developer.
"At a minimum, the City Council was required to explain why it chose not to rely on petitioner's evidence of poor market conditions and instead chose to rely on evidence of other hotels that petitioner explained are not similarly situated and may or may not have received financing," the appeals board said.
The appeals board also ruled that the city could use new, more restrictive building rules as an argument against a hotel approved prior to their adoption. If he can’t win the appeal, Hollander faces significantly shrinking the hotel to preserve views of the river.
City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard said Monday the reopened record would allow city staff to submit more evidence regarding the progress of the Bowline and Hilton projects from when Hollander's hotel was approved and when he sought an extension of permits.
City Manager Brett Estes said the earliest the City Council could hold a new hearing on Hollander's project would be the second meeting in April. The city has until the end of May to issue a new decision on Hollander's permits.