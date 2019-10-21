Astoria recently began the second phase of its waterfront bridge replacement project, closing vehicle and pedestrian crossings at Sixth, Eighth and 10th streets.
The city received a state Department of Transportation grant to repair six waterfront bridges between Sixth and 11th streets. The first phase of the project, addressing odd-numbered streets, finished late this summer.
Replacement of the even-numbered street ends has closed vehicle access along 10th Street between the Astoria Riverwalk and Marine Drive, and along Sixth and Eighth streets between the Riverwalk and Astor Street. The city recommends parking on Marine Drive.
Riverwalk foot traffic has been detoured to Astor Street between Fifth and 10th streets, and to Marine Drive between 10th and 11th streets, before returning to the waterfront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.