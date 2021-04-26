The Astoria Aquatic Center is bringing back fitness classes May 19.
Classes will be offered Monday through Saturday, with start times between 7:30 a.m. and noon. Parks will use a reservation system, capping classes at eight people and charging daily drop-in rates. Participants are required to wear masks, keep 6 feet apart and follow coronavirus screening protocols.
“We’re fortunate that our recreation coordinator Peter von Payens has such an extensive background in fitness instruction,” Terra Patterson, recreation coordinator for parks, said in a statement. “We look forward to Peter sharing his love of fitness with the community."
Payens teaches yoga, Pilates, weight training, kickboxing and other exercises, Patterson said, and has been learning more about cycling for spin classes.
The aquatic center operates on a limited schedule from 7 to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The center opens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Fitness class attendees can shower and change in the locker rooms before and after classes.
The city has seen heavy use of the lap and recreational pools, but lower utilization of the gym and cardio spaces.
“We had an excellent fitness program when classes were held at the Astoria Recreation Center,” Jonah Dart-McLean, the city's parks director, said in a statement. “I’m excited to see those same patrons come to the Aquatic Center and satisfy their exercise needs in our upgraded space.”