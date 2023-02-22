Following several years of disruptions, the Astoria Riverfront Trolley is seeking volunteer help.
In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic shut down the trolley’s season. The trolley returned the following year, but rides ceased after only a few weeks due to volunteer concerns about the spread of the delta variant.
Last year, as volunteer numbers began to creep back up and operations neared pre-pandemic levels, the partial collapse of the Buoy Beer Co. building in June shut down parts of the Astoria Riverwalk and cut off two-thirds of the trolley’s route for several months.
“It has been just an absolute bummer. Pre-COVID, the morale was sky-high,” Lee Jette, the scheduler for the Astoria Trolley Association, said. “Two years of kicking in the butt and several months of not being able to go very far kind of took a little bit of shine off the light there.”
Before the pandemic struck, the trolley association had over 40 certified conductors — an all-volunteer group. That figure now sits at 25, Jette said, noting they could use about 10 more people to help out.
In years past, the trolley ran seven days a week thanks to “a stable of very active and involved volunteers,” Jette said.
This year, Old 300 is set to run three days a week when the season picks up in late March. Jette hopes to bump it up to four days.
While the city owns the trolley tracks, the trolley association is responsible for maintenance and upkeep. Assuring that the trolley remains safe to ride, Jette said, some of the railroad ties are due for replacement.
“Safety is a prime concern … there are some things that need to be addressed and replaced,” he said.
A couple of the association’s volunteers are solely dedicated to making sure the track is in good shape. But with many of the volunteers in their retirement years, “they don’t swing a pickax with any great enthusiasm,” Jette said.
Jette hopes to add volunteers who are willing to help with the labor-intensive maintenance of the track. “We could use two or three pick-and-shovel kind of people,” he said, noting that the primary need is adding more conductors.
Jette said the trolley association is eager for the return.
“The big (piece) for all of us, I think, is to provide an enjoyable tourist experience pointing out the history of Astoria on the riverfront,” he said.
Anyone interested in volunteering is urged to reach out to the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce.