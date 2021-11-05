The Astoria Riverwalk Inn is unlikely to be part of future plans for the waterfront in Uniontown.
During a virtual public meeting hosted by the Port of Astoria and the city on Wednesday night, Walker Macy, a consulting firm, outlined the concepts for a waterfront master plan from Pier 1 to the Astoria Bridge. Mike Zilis, a principal and a landscape architect at the firm, said the hotel has too many structural and maintenance concerns to fit within their vision.
“Our recommendation to the Port is they think about a replacement,” he said. “It doesn’t have to happen in the next couple years but, again, the amount of rehab and money that would have to go into this building to really bring it up to good standards — today’s standards — is just excessive.
“And always being over the water, the Port will continue to fight the marine environment. So we’re suggesting long term, the building get replaced.”
The Port has considered selling the hotel, which wraps around the West Mooring Basin, and leasing the land.
Ganesh Sonpatki, who leases the Riverwalk Inn from the Port through Param Hotel Corp., came before the Port Commission earlier this year with concerns about fixing the imminent structural issues if the hotel was not in the Port’s future plans.
Zilis also said they are recommending the removal of the Chinook Building, which is now vacant.
The presentation on Wednesday was an opportunity for the Port, the city and Walker Macy to share potential redevelopment scenarios with the public and hear feedback from the community.
The consultants laid out two potential paths for development. The scenarios included a fish market outside of Bornstein Seafoods, a pavilion, a footbridge and a marina boardwalk with seating and seasonal food carts where the Riverwalk Inn sits. The sketches also showed two spots for new hotels, just south of the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa and just west of the marina.
How to approach zoning codes, as well as how to manage parking and circulation, were also addressed.
Walker Macy’s team reiterated points Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, has made about the need to create jobs, help drive the region's economy and craft a plan that is flexible to economic changes.
“It’s impact can’t be understated,” Zilis said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for your city and for your community.”
Dozens of residents shared their observations and concerns after hearing the overview.
City Manager Brett Estes said he was pleased with the amount of participation from the public, with around a hundred people tuning in at the high point.
“I just want to thank all the members of the public for their input and I want to thank the advisory committee members and the consultants for what, I think, is a very creative and visionary approach to look at potential new uses and activities at the Port,” Mayor Bruce Jones said. “I am really impressed by this and on behalf of the City Council, I know we are all looking forward to future discussions with the Port commissioners and the council after the next iteration comes forward after any changes based on the public input.”
The Port and the city posted slides from the presentation on their websites with the option to submit comments.
After considering the public feedback, the Port, city and consulting firm will host another meeting in December and present their preferred option.