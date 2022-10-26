More than four months after the Buoy Beer Co. building partially collapsed over the Columbia River, the Astoria Riverwalk reopened between Seventh and Eighth streets this week.
Fencing has been pulled back, pedestrians can now pass unimpeded and on Friday the Astoria Riverfront Trolley plans to resume full rides that stretch from the Pier 1 area to 39th Street.
“The south wall of the building adjacent to the Riverwalk has been reinforced through an initial stabilization project that will also allow crews to safely begin partial demolition of the collapsed area in the coming weeks and months,” Bouy Beer said in a statement on Monday, the day the block reopened.
The company added that it “would like to thank the community of Astoria for their patience with the inconvenience of the closure and looks forward to hearing the trolley bell ringing all the way to 39th Street once more.”
The trolley has not traveled east beyond Sixth Street since the north part of the Buoy Beer building buckled on June 14.
Buoy Beer staff said the structural issue was known; the area had been closed off to employees and the public, the company said. The space that crumbled had housed the brewery’s restaurant, small-batch brewery, brite tanks, lager tanks and canning line, the company said. No one was injured.
Buoy Beer relocated operations to the Astoria Food Hub on Marine Drive.
The future of the building — a former cannery perched on old pilings — is in question, the company said. Buoy Beer continues to work with engineers and contractors, as well as with the city, the company said.
The city maintains that stretch of Riverwalk. Periodic inspections by an independent party are supplemented with inspections by city staff.
Nathan Crater, the city engineer, said the city plans to step up inspections because of both the debris that comes down the river during wintertime storm surges and the debris from the collapse.
The trolley association plans to run Old 300 from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After that, the trolley will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December. Special rides are planned for Halloween and Christmastime, Bill Montero, a trolley administrator and motorman, said.
When the collapse occurred and the trolley had to shorten its trips, revenue shrank by about three-fourths, Montero said.
“The cruise ships really helped us,” he said. However, “when the cruise ships were not in town, the revenue was down at least 75% or more.”
The trolley’s volunteer pool is almost up to pre-pandemic levels. “And that’s why we’re able to run to the end of the year,” Montero said.