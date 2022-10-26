More than four months after the Buoy Beer Co. building partially collapsed over the Columbia River, the Astoria Riverwalk reopened between Seventh and Eighth streets this week.

Fencing has been pulled back, pedestrians can now pass unimpeded and on Friday the Astoria Riverfront Trolley plans to resume full rides that stretch from the Pier 1 area to 39th Street.

