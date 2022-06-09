Jimmy Pearson, the chairman of the Astoria School District Board, resigned from his position after Wednesday night’s meeting.

Pearson, who works as the director of the Astoria Library, cited personal reasons for his departure from the board.

Heidi Wintermute, the vice chairwoman, will lead the meetings until a new chair is chosen in August.

The school district is looking for applicants to serve the remainder of Pearson’s term through June 2023.

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit an application, which can be downloaded from the school district’s website, via email to mflukinger@astoriak12.org by noon on July 8.

