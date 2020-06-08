Astoria is holding a virtual open house through June 20 as the city develops an ordinance around building in landslide zones.
With most of the city in landslide zones, city staff is recommending geotechnical reports for certain activities on medium- to high-risk hillsides to limit legal liability.
The city’s Community Development Department is hosting a virtual open house to help residents understand landslide risks and offer an opportunity for feedback on how the ordinance can balance risk and property rights.
People can access the open house at tinyurl.com/astorialandslides
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.