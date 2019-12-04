Astoria is trying to fill several board positions that become vacant next year with the end of terms. Appointments to the boards are the responsibility of the mayor.
Jennifer Cameron-Lattek will not seek another term on the Planning Commission, nor Paul Caruana on the Historic Landmarks Commission or Hilarie Phelps on the Design Review Commission.
“Generally, when a term is up I ask whether the member desires another term,” Mayor Bruce Jones said in an email. “Then, I query the staff to ensure the member is a productive member … and if warranted, I offer them another term.”
On the Astoria Parks Board, Jim Holen has indicated his willingness to serve another term, or to step aside, Jones said. He will decide whether to appoint someone else to Holen’s position after seeing the applicant pool.
Applications are available on the city's website and in the city manager’s office on the third floor of City Hall at 1095 Duane St. Applications are due by Dec. 17. Applications from a previous appointment cycle are still valid and remain on file.
For more information, call 503-325-5824, or email jbenoit@astoria.or.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.