The Astoria Senior Center will close for a week over concerns about the coronavirus.
The downtown center said in a statement Saturday that there are no known health problems related to the center and that the closure is a precaution.
The closure, through March 21, follows the city's decision to close the Astoria Aquatic Center and day care and play spaces through the end of March. Public schools are also closed.
"We feel it is better to be safe than sorry," the senior center said.
The dining room for the Columbia Senior Diner will close, but meals will be delivered as scheduled.
Health experts have cautioned that the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions are at the greatest risk from the virus.
The Astoria City Council on Monday night will discuss whether to declare a local emergency. The declaration, the city said, would enable the city to take actions in response to the outbreak and help qualify for state and federal aid.
