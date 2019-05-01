The Stamps Family Charitable Foundation this year awarded five graduating seniors in Oregon scholarships covering four years of tuition, fees, room and board in college.
One of the winners out of the more than 900 applicants was Astoria High School’s Jenna Travers. She took the stage on Tuesday during the high school’s college signing day to accept a scholarship to the University of Oregon, where she will study political science and international relations with a minor in Spanish.
“I want to eventually go into politics, but I think I want to start out by working at an embassy so that I can work with other nations,” she said. “I’m really interested in environmental policy specifically.”
Long an aspiring marine biologist, Travers traveled with a high school contingent on an expedition to Fiji to work with Operation Wallacea, a global conservation research organization, surveying wildlife and studying coral reefs.
It was during that trip Travers said she realized she’d like to go into the policy side to marry her love of science with the influence of politics.
“There’s only so much scientists can do without the government also establishing those laws,” she said.
Travers is the daughter of Dan Travers, a former commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River and a base manager with Life Flight Network, and C.C. Travers, a math teacher at Warrenton Grade School.
She pointed to her belief in leadership, and the importance of training a new generation of leaders, as why her application stood out.
At Astoria, she is co-president of the National Honor Society and math club Mu Alpha Theta, president of the school’s Spanish Club and captain of the school’s team for the National Ocean Sciences Bowl. She has competed in swimming, cross-country and golf.
The University of Oregon is one of 40 schools nationally that take part in the Stamps scholarship program. Travers is the first recipient of the scholarship from Astoria. In addition to her tuition, fees, room and board for four years, she will receive up to $12,000 for enrichment activities such as internships.
The total value of the scholarship is estimated at $125,000, said Roger Thompson, the vice president for student services and enrollment management at the University of Oregon. The cost is shared between the university and the foundation.
